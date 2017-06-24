Margot Robbie uses diaper rash cream as lip balm

Share

The star's unconventional beauty regime has prompted questions from her husband.

Actress Margot Robbie fights chapped lips by using a cream intended for babies with diaper rash and breastfeeding mothers with sore nipples.

The Wolf of Wall Street star shared her unconventional beauty tips in an interview featured in Elle UK this month (Jun17), where she revealed she uses a product called Bepanthen as a lip balm.

"(For) my lip balm, I use Bepanthen, which is actually a nipple cream for breastfeeding mothers or diaper rash cream for babies," she said. "I have a conspiracy theory that lip balms actually have additives in them to dry your lips out so you keep buying them. But because Bepanthen is just a cream for dry skin, it works. It's what I've used my whole life.”

The 26-year-old also revealed she uses a toothbrush to apply foundation - a trick she learned from a friend in her pre-fame days.

"When I put on foundation, I use an eyebrow brush or toothbrush to brush it into my hairline, so that it all blends," she said. "Especially because I have blonde but tanned skin, if I don't blend it, it looks gross - you can see the foundation in my hair.

Robbie’s unique beauty regime has not gone unnoticed by her husband Tom Ackerley, an assistant film director she married last year (16).

She adds, "I do that every single day, and every time my husband is like, 'What are you doing?' And I'm like, 'I'm brushing my make-up into my hairline!' And he's like, 'Girls are crazy'."

