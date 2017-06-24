Margot Robbie uses diaper rash cream as lip balm

Margot Robbie uses diaper rash cream as lip balm
Margot Robbie
Posted by Cover Media on June 24, 2017 at 9:00 am
The star's unconventional beauty regime has prompted questions from her husband.

Actress Margot Robbie fights chapped lips by using a cream intended for babies with diaper rash and breastfeeding mothers with sore nipples.

The Wolf of Wall Street star shared her unconventional beauty tips in an interview featured in Elle UK this month (Jun17), where she revealed she uses a product called Bepanthen as a lip balm.

"(For) my lip balm, I use Bepanthen, which is actually a nipple cream for breastfeeding mothers or diaper rash cream for babies," she said. "I have a conspiracy theory that lip balms actually have additives in them to dry your lips out so you keep buying them. But because Bepanthen is just a cream for dry skin, it works. It's what I've used my whole life.”

The 26-year-old also revealed she uses a toothbrush to apply foundation - a trick she learned from a friend in her pre-fame days.

"When I put on foundation, I use an eyebrow brush or toothbrush to brush it into my hairline, so that it all blends," she said. "Especially because I have blonde but tanned skin, if I don't blend it, it looks gross - you can see the foundation in my hair.

Robbie’s unique beauty regime has not gone unnoticed by her husband Tom Ackerley, an assistant film director she married last year (16).

She adds, "I do that every single day, and every time my husband is like, 'What are you doing?' And I'm like, 'I'm brushing my make-up into my hairline!' And he's like, 'Girls are crazy'."

© Cover Media

Related news

Demi Lovato snaps back at Halsey over Cool For the Summer lyrics

Posted on 24/06/2017
Halsey also turned on Demi's pal Iggy Azalea in a Guardian interview, suggesting the rapper has a complete disregard for black culture.

Johnny Depp apologizes for bad President assassination joke

Posted on 24/06/2017
The movie star joined Kris Kristofferson onstage at the Glastonbury festival on Friday.

Charlie Sheen sued by ex for exposure to HIV - report

Posted on 24/06/2017
The former TV sitcom star is reportedly in legal trouble once more.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Ice Cream Tacos a NEW summer trend?

All photo albums

Facebook