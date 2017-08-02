Mariah Carey advises Lionel Richie not to take American Idol judging gig

Share

Mariah Carey has accused American Idol producers of trying to "foil" her when she was a judge on the show in 2013.

Mariah Carey has advised her pal Lionel Richie not to take a judging position on the revamped American Idol.

It was recently reported that the Dancing On the Ceiling star was one of the frontrunners for a spot on the panel of the TV talent show. Mariah, who is currently on an All The Hits Tour with Lionel, has experience on the show, having acted as a judge on the 2013 season of the programme. She didn't hold back with her comments about the series after she left, comparing it to "going to work every day in hell with Satan", and was asked what she thought about Lionel following in her footsteps during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I would say, don't do it," Mariah laughed. "No, I'm only kidding. If he wants to do it, that'll be great. I think he would be really good at it."

Despite insisting that she was joking, Mariah then added: "Yeah, they just were trying to foil me when I went on there. So, you know, that's the only reason why I say that (to Lionel)."

Katy Perry is so far the only confirmed judge for the rebooted series. But Mariah had some words of encouragement for the Swish Swish star, adding: "She'll be good too. They both will be good."

The singer has been performing some of her biggest hits nightly during her tour. Her six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe joined her on stage to sing Always Be My Baby during the concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Monday night (31Jul17), and backing dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka was honored to witness the special moment.

“It’s magical for her and the kids, you know,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It's so special to see her legacy sharing the stage with her, just to get that essence. They're born into it, you know? So, it's super-special to her and special to be a part of it and see them grow with that in their eyes.”

