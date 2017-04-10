Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split - report

Posted by Cover Media on April 10, 2017 at 11:30 am
Bryan Tanaka is said to have become jealous of Mariah Carey's close relationship with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Mariah Carey has reportedly split from her backing dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

The pop diva went public with her romance with her new beau, who worked as a dancer on The Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour in 2016, by posing for cozy pictures with him on a beach in Hawaii in November (16).

They recently celebrating Mariah's birthday in Mexico at the end of March (17), but they reportedly haven't seen or spoken to each other since that trip and have now parted ways.

Sources tell TMZ.com Bryan was jealous over Mariah's friendly relationship with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, the father of her five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple, who split in 2014 after six years of marriage, regularly hang out together with the children, going to dinner, parties and even on vacation together. Their closeness reportedly made Bryan mad and he would get his revenge by flirting with other women in front of Mariah.

The "last straw" is said to have been the Kids' Choice Awards last month (Mar17), when Mariah, Nick and the twins made a family appearance on the orange carpet, which the 33-year-old reportedly felt "disrespected" by.

As for Mariah, she apparently got fed up of footing Bryan's bills and felt he just wanted to get famous from their relationship.

The dancer made his feelings about the singer known on her E! reality show Mariah's World, despite her being engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer at the time.

In October (16), her representative confirmed Mariah had not seen Packer since they had a fight in Greece in September (16). Mariah declared the relationship was not working and removed her engagement ring during the Mariah's World finale, which aired in January (17).

