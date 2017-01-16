Mariah Carey and Elton John sing at wedding of Russian oligarch's granddaughter - report

Share

Mariah Carey dedicated her 2005 chart-topping ballad We Belong Together to the young bride and groom, as she returned to the stage for the first time since her disastrous New Year's Eve performance.

Mariah Carey and Sir Elton John were reportedly paid millions to sing at the wedding of a Russian billionaire’s granddaughter.

The music icons were the centrepiece of the nine-hour celebrations for Irene Kogan and Daniel Kenvey, both 19-years-old, who wed at London's Landmark hotel on Saturday (14Jan17). No expense was spared by Irene's 65-year-old grandfather Valery Kogan who, along with his business partner Dmitry Kamenshchik, owns Moscow's Domodedovo Airport - the largest in eastern Europe.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Valery secured the talents of Mariah and Elton alongside six-time Grammy-award winning producer and DJ Mark Ronson, who performed a DJ set at the ceremony.

Mariah, who allegedly charges $3 million (£2.5 million) for private performances, dedicated her 2005 chart-topping ballad We Belong Together to the young bride and groom, after flying in from the U.S. at their request. The singer was pictured at the hotel on Saturday, wearing a black cleavage-baring dress, and smiled broadly following her first appearance since her disastrous New Year's Eve concert in New York.

Meanwhile, Elton, who reportedly charges a minimum of £1 million, is said to have kickstarted the nine-hour celebrations with a 12-song set. He dedicated his hit Tiny Dancer to Irene, telling the audience, “This is for Irene. She’s not that tiny, but I know she’s a really good dancer because I can see her down there."

As well as Elton and Mariah, Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas toasted the couple in a speech and there were performances from Russian stars.

