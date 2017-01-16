Mariah Carey and Elton John sing at wedding of Russian oligarch's granddaughter - report

Mariah Carey and Elton John sing at wedding of Russian oligarch's granddaughter - report
Mariah Carey
Posted by Cover Media on January 16, 2017 at 11:30 am
Mariah Carey dedicated her 2005 chart-topping ballad We Belong Together to the young bride and groom, as she returned to the stage for the first time since her disastrous New Year's Eve performance.

Mariah Carey and Sir Elton John were reportedly paid millions to sing at the wedding of a Russian billionaire’s granddaughter.

The music icons were the centrepiece of the nine-hour celebrations for Irene Kogan and Daniel Kenvey, both 19-years-old, who wed at London's Landmark hotel on Saturday (14Jan17). No expense was spared by Irene's 65-year-old grandfather Valery Kogan who, along with his business partner Dmitry Kamenshchik, owns Moscow's Domodedovo Airport - the largest in eastern Europe.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Valery secured the talents of Mariah and Elton alongside six-time Grammy-award winning producer and DJ Mark Ronson, who performed a DJ set at the ceremony.

Mariah, who allegedly charges $3 million (£2.5 million) for private performances, dedicated her 2005 chart-topping ballad We Belong Together to the young bride and groom, after flying in from the U.S. at their request. The singer was pictured at the hotel on Saturday, wearing a black cleavage-baring dress, and smiled broadly following her first appearance since her disastrous New Year's Eve concert in New York.

Meanwhile, Elton, who reportedly charges a minimum of £1 million, is said to have kickstarted the nine-hour celebrations with a 12-song set. He dedicated his hit Tiny Dancer to Irene, telling the audience, “This is for Irene. She’s not that tiny, but I know she’s a really good dancer because I can see her down there."

As well as Elton and Mariah, Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas toasted the couple in a speech and there were performances from Russian stars.

© Cover Media

Related news

Mariah Carey taking social media break after New Year's Eve disaster

Posted on 09/01/2017
The singer fears TV producers 'capitalized' on her sound problems at the end-of-year Times Square gig.

Mariah Carey's beau felt he was 'meant to be with her'

Posted on 09/01/2017
Mariah Carey's new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spoke about his bond with the singer before the couple got together in December 2016.

Mel B takes aim at Mariah Carey over awful New Year's Eve performance

Posted on 11/01/2017
The pop star believes Mariah should have done better when things started going wrong during her Times Square gig.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

[PICS] Céline Dion's $38M Estate for Sale

All photo albums

Facebook