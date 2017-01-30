Mariah Carey declares marriage 'won't happen' in reality show finale

Posted by Cover Media on January 30, 2017 at 11:30 am
Bryan Tanaka told Mariah Carey he had been wanting to be with her "forever".

Mariah Carey removed her engagement ring from billionaire James Packer in the finale of her show Mariah's World.

The Hero singer and the Australian billionaire called off their engagement in October (16) and she moved on with her 33-year-old back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka.

Mariah, 46, was followed by cameras for the making of Mariah's World during this time, and in the finale, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday night (29Jan17), she finally removed her engagement ring while recording a break-up song in her studio and left it on a music stand before walking away.

She acknowledged their relationship was not working, telling her manager Stella Bulochnikov, "I can't do this."

According to ETOnline she referenced past "situations in my life that weren't good" and how she didn't want to "go through that again" before explaining, "If you're not getting the love that you need from someone that you're supposed to be in a relationship with, then why remain in that situation? So... it won't happen."

Mariah and James had been struggling to settle on a wedding date due to their busy schedules and her European tour, during which she got closer to dancer Bryan, who made no secret of his crush on the singer to the cameras.

In November (16), Mariah went public with her romance with Bryan by posing for pictures on a beach in Maui, Hawaii. In the snaps, she could be seen wrapping her leg around his waist as he kissed her on the lips.

Their beach trip was filmed for the show and Bryan admitted to her he had been "holding back for so long so many feelings that I had to ignore for good reason."

After they embraced he said, "I've always wanted to do this" and when she asked for how long, he replied, "Forever."

To the cameras, the singer said she was really happy and added she's "not sure if anyone else can understand that, but it is what it is."

