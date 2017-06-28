  • Home
Mariah Carey dodges questions about ex-fiance's political dealings in Israel

Mariah Carey
Posted by Cover Media on June 28, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The singer insists she pays no attention to politics.

Mariah Carey brushed off questions about her ex-fiance's alleged involvement in a corruption scandal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during her visit to the country this week.

The Hero hitmaker arrived in Tel Aviv to promote her new collaboration with bosses at skincare brand Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics, but on Monday (26Jun17), the superstar found herself being quizzed about dodgy dealings her former lover James Packer allegedly had with the 67-year-old leader.

Netanyahu is currently under investigation for corruption, and reports suggest Israeli police have been wanting to speak to Australian billionaire Packer about illegal gifts he is said to have handed the politician's son, 25-year-old Yair.

Among the questionable freebies given to Yair include luxury vacations and the use of the businessman's private jet, and authorities believe the gifts extended to the Prime Minister and his wife Sara, too, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During an interview with the country's Channel 2 News, Mariah was asked about Packer's whereabouts, prompting her to quip, "I don't know where the motherf**ker is. How am I supposed to know?"

"I really have no idea about the political stuff that goes on," she declared, insisting she had nothing to do with the scandal. "I don't. I don't pay attention to it."

Sara and an Israeli intelligence official are also alleged to have received tickets to one of Mariah's shows in Israel in August, 2015, days after the singer joined Packer at a private dinner with the Netanyahus, but the 47-year-old claims she was unaware of any wrongdoing.

"Oh, now they want to blame me?" she told entertainment show Erev Tov. "Someone wants to blame me for something now? What did I do? I didn't do anything..."

She added, "I'm just trying to be, trying to do me, and that's it. That's all I can do, is be responsible for my own self."

Mariah called off her wedding plans with 49-year-old Packer in October (16). They had become engaged in January, 2016, after a whirlwind romance.

© Cover Media

