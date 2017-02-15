Mariah Carey enjoys bathtub Valentine's date with Bryan Tanaka

Share

Dressed in a black strapless bikini, Mariah and a shirtless Bryan posed with champagne glasses in hand, and a bottle of champagne nearby, as the dancer showed off his body.

The social media happy diva posted an image of herself on Tuesday (14Feb17) with the 33-year-old dancer in a luxurious bathroom. Dressed in a black strapless bikini, Mariah and a shirtless Bryan posed with champagne glasses in hand, and a bottle of champagne nearby, as the dancer showed off his body.

A beaming Mariah captioned the revealing snap, "Happy Valentine's Day!! #happy #moments #bubbles," and smiled broadly as she soaked in the tub with her backup dancer boyfriend, who she started dating after her split from billionaire businessman James Packer.

Bryan also reposted the pic to his own account, captioning it, "Happy Valentine's Day!!! #AllYouNeedIsLove" as the couple's romance appeared to be going from strength to strength.

The 46-year-old singer's post comes after the star announced she is set to perform for the first time since her New Year's Eve (31Dec16) debacle on Wednesday night.

"Going to perform my new song #IDont on Jimmy Kimmel live on Wednesday! See you soon @jimmykimmel!," the singer shared earlier this week.

The We Belong Together singer was left red-faced during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve when technical difficulties caused her backing track to fail, and saw her rambling to fans as she desperately tried to fill the time.

