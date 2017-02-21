  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Mariah Carey: 'I blame dancers and myself for New Year's Eve...

Mariah Carey: 'I blame dancers and myself for New Year's Eve disaster'

Mariah Carey: 'I blame dancers and myself for New Year's Eve disaster'
Mariah Carey
Posted by Cover Media on February 21, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The singer feels there's no way of explaining to fans why she couldn't perform in Times Square.

Mariah Carey is still coming to terms with her New Year's Eve (31Dec16) TV disaster, revealing she blames herself for not storming out of rehearsals.

The We Belong Together singer was left red-faced during a live performance from Times Square in New York when sound equipment failed and forced her to abandon a three-song set, and now she tells Rolling Stone magazine she should have known better.

"I don't even want to bring this up too much, but whatever, we're obviously talking about it, the New Year's Eve situation - that couldn't be helped," she said.

"This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen. Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f**king stage. I'm sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody, and I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal."

Mariah maintains equipment started failing during rehearsals, but when she alerted producers and crew to the problem, they assured her the issue would be fixed by the time she hit the stage to ring in 2017.

Instead, angry Mariah was left having to explain to fans she couldn't hear the music she was supposed to be singing to.

"It's just something where if I can't explain it to the entire world, then they're not going to understand it, because it's not what they do," she added. "Just like I wouldn't understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn't. I literally am incapable of being in the real world and surviving."

© Cover Media

Related news

Mariah Carey enjoys bathtub Valentine's date with Bryan Tanaka

Posted on 15/02/2017
Dressed in a black strapless bikini, Mariah and a shirtless Bryan posed with champagne glasses in hand, and a bottle of champagne nearby, as the dancer showed off his body.

Mariah Carey confirms romance with backup dancer

Posted on 18/02/2017
The singer and Brian Tenaka have been an item since she split from her fiance last year.

Mariah Carey: 'My new break-up anthem isn't just about James Packer'

Posted on 20/02/2017
The pop star prefers to keep her private life all to herself.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Meet Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist

All photo albums

Facebook