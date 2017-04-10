  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Mariah Carey putting 'heart and soul' into new album after r...

Mariah Carey putting 'heart and soul' into new album after renewing partnership with Epic

Mariah Carey putting 'heart and soul' into new album after renewing partnership with Epic
Mariah Carey
Posted by Cover Media on April 10, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Mariah Carey will bring a new album out before the end of 2017.

Mariah Carey has promised to drop a new album in 2017 after committing to a new deal with Epic Records.

Mariah's Butterfly MC Records first inked a deal with the Sony Music Entertainment label run by L.A. Reid in 2015, but rumors began to swirl earlier this year (17) that the partnership was in trouble.

The superstar has now put gossip she was on the verge of being dropped to bed, by forging ahead with a fresh contract with Epic, which includes a new album due out before the year end.

“I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music. I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love,” Mariah said in a statement, reports Variety.

Reid also shared his joy at the renewed partnership. The music mogul had previously worked with the singer on her 2005 hit album The Emancipation of Mimi, when they were both at Universal.

“To continue working with Mariah Carey at Epic has been another rewarding chapter of my career.” he stated. “Mariah’s incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer, and performer par excellence. Mariah’s chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah’s success for years to come.”

Mariah’s most recent album, 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse, only managed to hit the top spot in America’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, but failed to repeat her previous chart success elsewhere.

She’s also had a string of well-publicized difficulties in recent months, including a failed engagement to billionaire businessman James Packer, a widely-ridiculed reality TV series and a disastrous performance when her appearance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve was hit with technical troubles.

On Monday (10Apr17) it was reported by several news outlets that she’d split with her toy boy lover Bryan Tanaka.

© Cover Media

Related news

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey cancel select dates on rescheduled tour

Posted on 10/03/2017
The new run has been booked around Mariah's final Las Vegas residency shows.

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You to be transformed into a film

Posted on 21/03/2017
Mariah Carey will share her famous track with families through an upcoming film.

Mariah Carey celebrates birthday in Mexico with Bryan Tanaka

Posted on 28/03/2017
Last year (16), Bryan Tanaka helped Mariah Carey celebrate her birthday by jumping out of a cake.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Bar Sheds: Perfect for Playoff Season

All photo albums

Facebook