Mariah Carey's daughter sings onstage with mom

Nicole Richie was also in the audience at the pop star's co-headlining concert with Lionel Richie.

Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe made her performance debut at Los Angeles' famed Hollywood Bowl on Monday (31Jul17) when she sang with her mom onstage.

The Hero hitmaker brought out her six-year-old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan during her joint concert with Lionel Richie, and encouraged her little girl to belt out a few lines as she launched into her 1996 single Always Be My Baby.

In video footage of the sweet mother-daughter moment, obtained by TMZ.com, Mariah can be seen bending down to share the microphone with her daughter, telling the audience, "We learned this song the other day."

After Monroe sings part of the chorus, with her brother looking on, the proud mom cheers, "Yeah!", as fans applaud.

Mariah has previously revealed her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon have inherited their parents' love of entertaining, and the superstar even recruited her children to join her in the recording studio for a song last year (16), although the tune has yet to be released.

"We recently did something together in the studio, and it's one of my favorite things," Mariah shared during a Facebook Live chat in February, 2016. "I don't want to go on too much about it, but they're doing their thing. They love to be on stage, they love singing, and it's one of the most incredible things for me to watch."

Mariah's kids weren't the only celebrity offspring in attendance at the Hollywood Bowl tour stop - Lionel's grown-up daughter Nicole Richie attended the show with a group of friends.

The former The Simple Life reality star took to Instagram before the gig to share a photo of her pals, including actress Cameron Diaz, who is married to Benji Madden - the twin brother of Nicole's husband Joel Madden, posing with Mariah backstage.

"Happy Monday my lambs," she captioned the shot.

Mariah and Lionel kicked off the All the Hits Tour in July (17), four months after initially scheduled, as the Hello icon needed extra time to recover from knee surgery.

