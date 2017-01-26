Mariah Carey: 'Writing music is healing'

Posted by Cover Media on January 26, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The singer has reportedly recorded a break-up anthem with rapper YG.

Mariah Carey turned to the recording studio to "heal" following her split from fiance James Packer last year (16).

The Hero hitmaker recently wrapped up a European tour and in a preview for her reality show Mariah's World, the 47-year-old opens up about her "need to be in the studio."

In the promo for the docu-series, she doesn't mention her break-up, but she explains she needs to "heal."

"I feel like a different person when I'm not in the studio," she tells her makeup artist Kristofer. "Performing is a whole different thing, but being in the studio is creating and that's what I love to do best."

"Songwriting is very healing for me," she adds. "The studio and the experience of creating new music, it feels so much more like home to me than anywhere else."

In the clip, Mariah reveals she has been working with longtime collaborator Jermaine Dupri and DJ Khaled, while recent reports suggest she is planning to release a break-up featuring rapper YG, according to his representative.

The song and its music video were reportedly recorded and filmed within 24 hours, and is slated to appear on this weekend's (28-29Jan17) episode of the star's E! docu-series.

Carey and YG were also spotted leaving Los Angeles restaurant Catch recently when they both alluded to working together.

Mariah has been out of the spotlight for two weeks, after announcing a social media blackout following the drama surrounding her New Year's Eve performance flub - she had to abandon a live, televised set in Times Square when the monitors in her ear stopped working.

