Marion Cotillard gives birth to daughter

Marion Cotillard gives birth to daughter
Marion Cotillard gives birth to daughter
Posted by Cover Media on March 17, 2017 at 4:30 am
The Oscar winner announced her pregnancy last year, while shooting down reports suggesting she had come between her Allied co-star Brad Pitt and his wife Angelina Jolie.

French actress Marion Cotillard has given birth to a daughter.

The Oscar winner has welcomed her second child with longtime partner Guillaume Canet.

Cotillard’s representative confirmed the news on Thursday (16Mar17).

The couple met while working on the 2003 film Love Me If You Dare and also has a five-year-old son, called Marcel.

The 41-year-old actress announced she was expecting in September (16) via an Instagram post, in which she praised her partner of 10 years.

"Many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting," she wrote. "He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need."

The Assassin's Creed star is currently working alongside the 43-year-old actor/director on the film Rock ’n’ Roll, in which the pair plays exaggerated versions of themselves.

Announcing the baby news last year (16), Cotillard also shot down rumors suggesting she was in any way responsible for the end of her Allied co-star Brad Pitt's marriage to Angelina Jolie.

Some reports suggested Jolie was unhappy with her husband's relationship with Marion, who played the actor's wife in the war movie.

"I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up," she said, adding, "I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment."

© Cover Media

Related news

Giorgio Armani praises 'authentically elegant' Nicole Kidman

Posted on 28/02/2017
Giorgio Armani has nothing but praise for the three actresses he dressed at the Oscars on Sunday (26Feb17).

Oscar winner Casey Affleck addresses sexual harassment criticism

Posted on 01/03/2017
Casey Affleck thinks his mother will be proud to have two Oscar winning sons.

Viola Davis: 'I'm blessed with my success'

Posted on 01/03/2017
Viola Davis was inspired to get into acting by her The Help and How to Get Away with Murder co-star Cicely Tyson.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

The Best Places to Shop for Underwear Online

All photo albums

Facebook