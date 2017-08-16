Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Wilde and Michael Moore protest outside Trump Tower

Share

Tom Sturridge and Zoe Kazan also made the trip to Trump Tower, where the U.S. President is currently staying.

Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Wilde and Michael Moore protested against U.S. President Donald Trump's reaction to the Charlottesville rally outside his New York residence on Tuesday night (15Aug17).

The Avengers star appeared as a special guest of Michael's one-man Broadway show The Terms of My Surrender on Tuesday night, and during their onstage chat at the Belasco Theatre, they revealed to the audience they had organized a bus to drive 200 people uptown to Trump Tower, where the president was staying, after the show.

Once outside the tower, they protested Trump's delayed reaction to the neo-Nazi rally which took place in Virginia at the weekend, and his subsequent remarks about there being "blame on both sides" between white supremacists and counter-protesters, one of which was killed after a car was driven into the crowd.

During the protest, which also served as a candelight vigil for the victim, Heather Heyer, Mark yelled, "We're here today to commemorate a life of an American that was killed by a Nazi on American soil. Let's say her name so Donald Trump can hear what's happened here - he's allowed these people, he's allowed fascism, he's allowed the KKK, he's allowed Nazis to show their ugly face, and we're here to remind him there's a cost for that. Americans have died because of it. Say her name: Heather Heyer!"

They were joined by Olivia and her 1984 co-star Tom Sturridge, who got on the bus after they finished performing in the stage play. Video footage shows Olivia leading a chant by yelling, "Stand up for justice! Stand up for America! Trump is not a legitimate president! Trump is not America!"

Actress Zoe Kazan, wearing a T-shirt that read "Choose Love", also chanted, "We reject fascism! We reject white supremacy! We reject Neo-Nazis! We will not accept white supremacy in the White House!"

Olivia later posted a picture on Instagram showing her and Tom holding signs which read "#Resist", writing in the caption, "The cast that #resists together, impeaches the maniacal d**khead together... (Tom is English but is horrified on our behalf and added his voice to the mic checks like a real New Yorker.)"

