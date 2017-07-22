Markus Lupfer is humbled by celebrity clients

Share

Markus Lupfer’s faithful fans include Beyonce, Rihanna, and Maisie Williams.

Markus Lupfer loves that Rihanna and Beyonce chose to buy his clothes off the rack and don’t wait for free handouts.

The German-born designer, who’s become known for his sequin lips motif jumpers, has a celebrity roster that includes everyone from Cara Delevingne to Jennifer Lopez.

Despite his A-list client list, Markus has stayed humble during his years in fashion.

“I do have to say we have incredible girls wearing our clothes: Rihanna, Olivia Palermo, Katy Perry, Ellie Bamber, the list is honestly endless and it’s amazing – and Beyonce!” he beamed to Hello! Fashion Monthly.

“You know it’s really funny, Rihanna bought hers from a shop in L.A., Claudia Schiffer also bought something herself and Beyonce, too.”

The London-based designer launched his eponymous label in 2001, though put his own brand on hold for a few years while he helmed Spanish house Armand Basi.

As well as his casual clothes, Markus is also fast becoming a red carpet favorite. He still adds touches of whimsy and color to his eveningwear and has become synonymous with bright, printed patterns.

“And now I do things for special events – we made a dress for Ellie to wear in a scene for her 2017 movie Extracurricular Activities,” he shared. “We also worked with Maisie Williams for the 2017 Emmys and did a custom-made, red carpet version of our bunny flower dress, and honestly, she got so much attention and looked amazing. It was just so nice, I was thrilled. It makes me cry, almost.

“I’ve been in this business for 15 or 20 years and it’s a tough environment. It’s a tough world out there and you can’t take these things for granted.”

