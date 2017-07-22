Markus Lupfer is humbled by celebrity clients

Markus Lupfer loves that Rihanna and Beyonce chose to buy his clothes off the rack and don’t wait for free handouts.
The German-born designer, who’s become known for his sequin lips motif jumpers, has a celebrity roster that includes everyone from Cara Delevingne to Jennifer Lopez.
Despite his A-list client list, Markus has stayed humble during his years in fashion.
“I do have to say we have incredible girls wearing our clothes: Rihanna, Olivia Palermo, Katy Perry, Ellie Bamber, the list is honestly endless and it’s amazing – and Beyonce!” he beamed to Hello! Fashion Monthly.
“You know it’s really funny, Rihanna bought hers from a shop in L.A., Claudia Schiffer also bought something herself and Beyonce, too.”
The London-based designer launched his eponymous label in 2001, though put his own brand on hold for a few years while he helmed Spanish house Armand Basi.
As well as his casual clothes, Markus is also fast becoming a red carpet favorite. He still adds touches of whimsy and color to his eveningwear and has become synonymous with bright, printed patterns.
“And now I do things for special events – we made a dress for Ellie to wear in a scene for her 2017 movie Extracurricular Activities,” he shared. “We also worked with Maisie Williams for the 2017 Emmys and did a custom-made, red carpet version of our bunny flower dress, and honestly, she got so much attention and looked amazing. It was just so nice, I was thrilled. It makes me cry, almost.
“I’ve been in this business for 15 or 20 years and it’s a tough environment. It’s a tough world out there and you can’t take these things for granted.”
