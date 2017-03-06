Marlon Wayans in the running for America's Got Talent host - report

Share

Actor/comedian Marlon Wayans is reportedly in the running to replace Nick Cannon as the host of U.S. competition show America's Got Talent.

Mariah Carey's ex-husband quit the show last month (Feb17) after he was allegedly reprimanded by NBC executives for making negative remarks about the network in his stand-up routine.

According to TMZ, show creator Simon Cowell is now considering Wayans, and comedians Tone Bell and Brandon Mychal Smith to replace Cannon.

Cannon quit the show on 13 February (17) after it was reported the 36-year-old was nearly fired from the show after eight seasons for saying network executives wanted him to lose his "black card" and display less "swagger" in his stand-up special, which aired last month. The comments were reportedly a violation of his contract, which stopped him from talking about the network without their approval. NBC bosses reportedly had serious discussions about firing him but chose to let the comments slide.

However, mere weeks before the show was scheduled to begin filming, Nick announced he would be leaving the show because he could not stand the way he is being censored by corporations.

"I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn't have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property," he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

"I have loved hosting AMERICAS GOT TALENT for the last 8 seasons... but my soul won't allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices..."

