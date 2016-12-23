Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington 'OK' after split

Share

Amanda Abbington has tweeted that everyone is coping fine after her split from Martin Freeman.

On Thursday (22Dec16), it was revealed The Hobbit star and actress Amanda had called time on their 16-year romance. The pair met on the set of U.K. film Men Only in 2000 and have children Joe, 10, and Grace, eight, together.

Amanda took to Twitter on Friday (23Dec16) to confirm the family is doing well in the wake of the split.

"Hey you lot! Thanks for the beautiful and supportive messages. We are all ok! But thanks," she posted alongside two heart emojis.

She further explained to The Telegraph the reasons behind the split.

"Martin and I remain best friends and love each other, and it was entirely amicable," she said. "There was no hostility, really, we just said that we couldn't live together anymore, so we put everything in place, he moved out to a flat (apartment) in north London, I stayed at home and we've started a new chapter."

She added that while it's "sad and upsetting because you think you're going to be with someone forever," both parties believe they've made the right decision.

"We've been really lucky to make it such a clean break, especially for the kids," she continued.

Martin broke the news to The Financial Times on Thursday, explaining how the pair had "amicably" gone their separate ways.

"I'll always love Amanda," he stated.

While the pair may no longer be romantically involved, they're still working together. Both will be back on the small screen on BBC favorite Sherlock in the New Year. Martin plays Sherlock Holmes' sidekick Dr. John Watson, while Amanda portrays his wife Mary. Benedict Cumberbatch is once again back in the title role.

