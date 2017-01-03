Martin Freeman: 'New Sherlock hairstyle was my doing'

Share

Martin Freeman is happy he no longer has to wear a mustache to play Dr. John Watson in TV series Sherlock.

Martin Freeman’s new hairstyle in Sherlock was his own idea.

The British actor is back playing Dr. John Watson opposite Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes in the BBC’s popular series, the latest season of which premiered on Sunday night (01Jan17).

Watson has altered his look from when he was last on screens at the start of 2016, sporting a trendy new hairstyle that Martin masterminded himself.

“The new hairdo was my idea,” he told the BBC. “I just thought, people change their hair in real life and with this show it’s a fine balance between honoring what we have and moving it on in tiny ways. John had different hair in the Christmas special (16) and in the second episode of the first series he had kind of shaggy hair, so there have been little shifts.”

After seven years on the air Sherlock is now in its fourth series. Stars Mark Gatiss, Una Stubbs and Martin’s ex-partner Amanda Abbington also return to the BBC hit drama.

The team were last seen 12 months ago in episode The Abominable Bride, where Sherlock Holmes and a mustachioed Dr. Watson found themselves in 1890s London for the Christmas special.

“I thought it was a good look for the Christmas Special because it’s Victorian and its very Watsonesque - it’s a classic look but I’m not a huge fan of false mustaches,” Martin said. “It doesn’t make your face feel very free and an actor’s face has to be free to express itself so if you’re afraid of this big walrus on your upper lip falling off then that’s not a great feeling! I’m very glad to be naked of that mustache."

