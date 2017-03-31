Mary J. Blige: 'I was alone in my marriage near the end'

Share

The singer felt disrespected and so filed for divorce.

Mary J. Blige knew her marriage to Kendu Isaacs was over when he started questioning her over trivial matters.

The No More Drama hitmaker went to court to end her 12-year marriage in July (16), and the estranged couple has been fighting over his request for almost $130,000-a-month in spousal support ever since.

Last year (16), Mary admitted the Kendu she married is a completely different person to the man she is currently divorcing and she now reveals she began to re-evaluate the marriage when Kendu started criticizing her over unimportant matters.

"The overwhelming disrespect (he was showing me was too much)," she tells Power 105.1's Angie Martinez. "You're too familiar. You're way too familiar and you're disrespecting me and I know... I can sense that I'm not what you want anymore, because now you're starting to throw questions around like, 'OK, why you don't cook?' 'Well, I haven't been cooking'. 'Why you don't wear your hair like this?' 'I never wore my hair like this before'. 'What's up with you?' You know?"

Mary admits she also started to feel alone in the marriage: "You start to realize that this man doesn't want you and he's just gone all the time and you're by yourself in the relationship," she adds. "When you realize you're by yourself and you're just suffering through it, now it's time to do some investigating."

Blige didn't allude to what she began to investigate, but she revealed she had heard rumors that didn't sit well with her.

"When I got the full proof, I didn't have to investigate it," she says. "It just showed up."

