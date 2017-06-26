Mary J. Blige's estranged husband issues public plea after her BET performance

Share

The singer filed for divorce from Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs last summer (16).

Mary J. Blige's estranged husband Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs has issued a public plea to the singer following her performance at the BET Awards over the weekend (24-25Jun17).

The No More Drama hitmaker filed legal papers to end her 12-year marriage from Isaacs in July (16), and the former couple has been fighting over his request for almost $130,000-a-month in spousal support ever since.

On Sunday (25Jun17), the singer performed at the awards show in Los Angeles and sang her songs Love Yourself and Set Me Free, which are all about her marriage issues. After her performance, Kendu reportedly took to Instagram to reach out to his ex-wife and put an end to their fighting.

"I love you to death Mary J. Blige, I can't even begin to understand why you are going on about this the way you have been," he wrote on Instagram. "I never wanted to discuss our life airing the laundry. You know me better than that. You and I really need to talk and stop all this negative nonsense. I love you and I always will regardless of your actions."

Kendu also vowed it is time for him to "tell the truth" in another post.

Mary has not responded to Kendu's comments, but she previously opened up about the "hell" she experienced after she accused him of having an affair with her protegee, singer Starshell, during VH1 network documentary The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman, which aired last month (May17).

"The songs you hear, like Set Me Free, that's from the situation," she told news show Extra.

"(I don't feel completely free) because I'm not through this divorce yet... but I feel free as a spirit because I took my life back and I'm moving forward with that," she added. "I hope it (my new album) uplifts them (fans). It's OK to not be OK. Sometimes to get through what you need to get through, but don't stay there too long - there is always light at the end of the tunnel."

