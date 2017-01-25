Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80

Share

The beloved TV actress battled diabetes and pneumonia.

Mary Tyler Moore has just died from complications related to her long battle with pneumonia and diabetes, which started early in her career. She had also undergone brain surgery in 2011 to remove a benign brain meningioma (a tumour on the lining of the brain). She was 80.

TMZ reports that Moore had been on life support for over a week, and was taken off of it on Tuesday night.

Moore was discovered in the 60's on the Dick Van Dyke show, in which she played dancer-turned-housewife Laura Petrie. She was also one of the first women to host her own television show, the Mary Tyler Moore Show, from 1970-1977. She also made several film appearances and wrote two memoirs.

Moore had a lasting influence on television culture and its portrayal of women, at a time when major networks were overwhelmingly dominated by men. She was inducted into the television hall of fame in 1986, won 7 Emmy awards during her illustrious career, and was also nominated for an Oscar for “Best Actress” for her lead role in “Ordinary People”.