Matt Bomer: 'I didn't see any tension between Channing Tatum and Alex Pettyfer'

The British actor previously revealed Channing didn't like him because of the way he acted on set.

Matt Bomer wasn't aware of any tension between Channing Tatum and Alex Pettyfer on the set of Magic Mike, insisting everyone was professional.

Pettyfer, who starred in the 2012 film but didn't return for the sequel Magic Mike XXL, insisted the movie's co-writer and star was not a fan of his during a podcast with writer Bret Easton Ellis, revealing Channing didn't like the Brit's behavior on set.

"I was scared to speak," he said in 2015. "I actually did my work and I sat in the corner and listened to music because I had been told anything I did was wrong by my reps. I was very insecure as a human being.

"That also gave me a bad rep (reputation) because everyone was like, 'Alex doesn't speak because he thinks he's better than everyone else'. That's not true. I was just generally nervous and scared to be myself. I was in character."

Alex also admitted he missed a rent payment on a home he was leasing from one of Channing's friends and a series of heated emails were exchanged between the pair.

However, Bomer insists he didn't see any problems between Channing and Alex on set and everybody got along.

"Truth be told, no (I didn't see any issues)," he told late night show Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday (27Jul17). "On set of the first film, everybody was really professional. Channing is one of the most fun people I've ever worked with; he set a great tone."

"They both came to work on time," he added. "They did great work. There was never any tension that I witnessed."

