Matt Bomer warned against another dramatic weight transformation

Share

The actor prefers to work out by himself at home.

Magic Mike star Matt Bomer has been warned against drastically losing or gaining weight for another TV or movie role.

The actor first had to lose 40 pounds to play a man with AIDS in TV drama The Normal Heart in 2014 and then he gained 20 pounds back to portray a stripper in Magic Mike.

Bomer also lost "a lot of weight" to play a character with a congenital heart defect in his new show The Last Tycoon, and now he reveals he has been warned against another transformation by his doctor, who told him his body couldn't take another big gain or loss.

"There was a period there where I was losing 40 pounds for Normal Heart and then putting on 20 pounds for Magic Mike," he tells Mr. Porter magazine. "It just got a little crazy and your body is going, 'What's going on?'"

"I was just discussing it with my doctor and he said, 'You know, I wouldn't do anything like that in the near future. I'm not saying you can never do it again, but just don't do it any time soon'," he adds.

He's convinced his strict fitness regime has helped his body bounce back from any drastic weight change, revealing he loves working out at home by himself.

"Twenty minutes (of high-intensity interval training) and, if you do it right, you're drenched (in sweat) at the end of it," he says. "I still have that super-ego voice of all those Texas football coaches in my head any time I'm doing anything physical, so I can usually push myself solo pretty well."

© Cover Media