Matt Damon: 'Ben Affleck is fantastic after rehab'

Share

The Argo actor is enjoying spending time with family while his ex is working on location.

Matt Damon has assured fans his best friend Ben Affleck is feeling "fantastic" after secretly seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

The Argo star went public with his personal troubles earlier this month (Mar17), when he took to his official Facebook page and confessed his battle with the booze is something he has "dealt with in the past" and will "continue to confront".

Now Matt has shared an update on Ben's health, insisting he is treasuring his downtime looking after his three children as his estranged wife, actress Jennifer Garner, is busy shooting new movie Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda on location.

"He's with the kids now, couldn't be happier," The Martian star told Entertainment Tonight. "Jen's working for a couple weeks in Atlanta, so he's Mr. Mom-ing (sic) it right now. And that's what he wants to be doing."

Since parting ways in 2015, Ben and Jennifer have remained close to co-parent their daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, eight, and son Samuel, five, and the Oscar winner made a point to thank his ex for standing by him when he needed her the most as he opened up about his addiction issues.

Recent rumors suggested the spouses had called off their plans to divorce and to give their marriage another go, but a source insists Ben and Jennifer's relationship is solely about their children.

"They're not a couple by any means, but they are resuming their co-parenting arrangement," the insider told Us Weekly.

The actors had been married for 10 years prior to their break-up.

© Cover Media