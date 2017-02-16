Matt Damon: 'I don't know how anybody does twins!'

Share

Matt Damon doesn't know how anyone copes when twins arrive and turn their world upside down.

Matt Damon is unsure how his friend George Clooney will cope when he welcomes twins.

It was revealed earlier this month (Feb17) that George and wife Amal are expecting two bundles of joy by chat show host Julie Chen.

As Matt appeared on The Ellen Show, with the interview airing on Thursday (16Feb17), the father-of-four was asked what he thought when George first told him about the pregnancy.

"He said to me, ‘Well, you have four'," Matt laughed. "And I said, ‘Yeah, but not at once. We did it one at a time. I don’t know how anybody does twins. Those sleepless nights... and there’s two of them? There’s just no way. But we’ll see."

Matt is father to 10-year-old Isabella, eight-year-old Gia and six-year-old Stella with wife Luciana Barroso, as well as stepfather to her daughter Alexia from a previous relationship.

It has been reported that George, 55, and 39-year-old Amal are expecting a boy and a girl in the spring.

And a source close to the Gravity actor revealed he is feeling apprehensive about becoming a first-time parent so late in life.

“George is excited but nervous,” the insider told People.com. “He is excited about the kids, but also has the normal amount of nerves that come with being parents.”

George remains one of the most popular and successful actors in Hollywood, with his last film, Money Monster, coming in 2016. But as he gears up to welcome the twins, George is said to have "hinted that he might be taking some time off".

"That would be very rare for him, but now it all adds up. He’s going to be the best dad," the source added.

Human rights lawyer Amal is also dialing back on her work now she's pregnant, and has refused to go on "dangerous missions" since she found out about the baby news.

And the stunning brunette's nurturing personality is one of the things that first attracted George, with the insider adding it proves she will be a "wonderful mother".

"Intelligent, loving, funny, smart, nurturing. She doesn’t seem someone who will let kids get away with being Hollywood children," the source concluded.

