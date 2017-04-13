Matt Damon's six-year-old daughter stung by jellyfish on holiday

Share

Matt Damon rushed to the local cafe to grab ice after his six-year-old daughter was stung by a jellyfish on Wednesday (12Apr17).

Damon has been staying with Matt's Hollywood pal Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and their children Down Under, while on a vacation for the past few days.

But their holiday fun at Byron Bay’s famous beach The Pass took a scary turn when Stella ran out of the sea screaming after a painful run-in with the gelatinous blob.

Ever the hero, Matt rushed to the local cafe where he grabbed some ice to put on Stella's wound. Paramedics then arrived to tend to the six-year-old, the youngest child of Matt and wife Luciana.

Thankfully, the drama was over relatively quickly and the celebrities were back to smiling again after Stella's pain was alleviated.

Matt, Chris and their respective offspring had been staying at the Thor star's property in Byron Bay while the women attended the premiere of Elsa's new movie The Fate of the Furious in New York, according to Australia's Daily Telegraph.

Luciana and Elsa then arrived back in Australia on Saturday (08Apr17), with Chris and his wife taking on the role of hosts and showing their pals around.

Matt and Chris are longtime friends, but there has also been speculation that Matt may have initiated the vacation to either discuss a collaboration with Chris or to scout locations for a future film.

The Jason Bourne star has previously spoken of his friendship with the Avengers actor, admitting he was too embarrassed to try his luck surfing alongside his friend.

"Hemsworth is a great friend of mine," Matt said, "I'm really tight with him and his wife and the kids."

“I don’t want to surf with them, just because I’m a horrible surfer,” he added during the interview with Nova's Fitzy and Wippa radio show.

