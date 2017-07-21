Matt Sorum: 'Don't blame Chester Bennington for taking his life'

Share

The musicians bonded over their shared struggles away from the stage.

Rocker Matt Sorum has urged fans not to "blame" Chester Bennington for succumbing to his battle with depression, insisting it's tough to keep "running from these demons".

The Linkin Park singer, who previously battled drink and drug addictions, committed suicide on Thursday (20Jul17), aged 41, and his loss sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry.

Sorum, who performed alongside Chester in the supergroup Kings of Chaos, took to Facebook to address the tragedy, telling fans he was "devastated and heartbroken".

"We were only speaking yesterday and planning future gigs together," he shared.

The Velvet Revolver drummer then turned his attention to his pal's personal problems, admitting that like many of their peers, they both struggled with life away from the stage.

"It's hard to understand when from the outside our job seems easy and that we have everything," he wrote. "As we know now with the loss of so many greats to drugs, alcohol and the depression that sets in... even in sobriety. The feelings are raw and my brother Chester struggled like so many of my other friends that have lost the battle to the overwhelming fear that comes with this disease. The only thing we can do is try and communicate our feelings through interacting and communicating through self-help groups and loved ones.

"Please don't blame him. The disease wants us dead. Depression and anxiety is the after-effect of years of hard living and running from these demons and feelings..."

Sorum went on to insist "the pain must have been so deep" for Bennington to decide he had no other option than suicide, leaving his six kids without a father - something Korn rocker Brian 'Head' Welch openly criticized on social media.

He continued, "I pray for his wife and children and that they can find peace through this terrible tragedy. He bared his soul to the world and we received his gift. His gift will live on because the music remains.

"I love you, Chester, and will always miss you. The world will miss you... but your presence here will never be forgotten. You touched me as you touched so many... and for that I am eternally grateful. Rest now sweet soul. Your brother, Matt."

