Matthew McConaughey backs Idris Elba to take next Sexiest Man Alive honour

Matthew McConaughey was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2005.

Matthew McConaughey is rooting for Idris Elba to be named the next Sexiest Man Alive.

The 47-year-old actor took home People magazine's honor in 2005, and when it comes to his 2017 successor, Matthew has just the man for the job.

"Elba is the perfect answer for the next Sexiest Man Alive," Matthew told People.com of his The Dark Tower co-star.

And Idris was more than flattered by Matthew’s backing, responding: "That’s such a compliment coming from this man!"

Since starting in 1985, People's Sexiest Man Alive title has gone to stars including first honouree Mel Gibson, Brad Pitt, George Clooney and 2016's winner Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Despite it being 12 years since Matthew was bestowed with the label, the actor admitted he still dines out on the former honor.

"That's the thing about this crown. You get it until the day you leave this Earth," he laughed. "And if you're a believer, you take it into the next life."

People magazine will unveil their 2017 Sexiest Man Alive this November.

Matthew and Idris have been doing the promotional rounds over recent weeks for The Dark Tower, the film adaptation of Stephen King's fantasy novel series. They have also been taking the opportunity to rib each other about various aspects of their lives, with Matthew taking aim at Idris' previous Rear of the Year honor from his native U.K.

"He's got a trophy - the a*s of class,” Matthew laughed before adding, "Is this an English award? Or is it an international a*s?”

After Idris clarified his title was just in effect in England, he told Entertainment Tonight what he did when he found out he had been awarded the prestigious honor.

“That morning when the announcement came out, I took a good look in the mirror and I was like, ‘Ok, fair enough,’” he said, causing Matthew to break into hysterical laughter.

