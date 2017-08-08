Matthew McConaughey designs 'Alright' charity apparel

  • Home
Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey
Posted by Cover Media on August 8, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Matthew McConaughey is raising money for his Just Keep Livin' Foundation with the new range.

Matthew McConaughey has created a charity T-shirt with his famous "alright, alright, alright” phrase splashed across the front.

The Oscar-winning actor, who even uttered the catchphrase when he picked up his golden statue in 2014 for Dallas Buyers Club, is raising money for his Just Keep Livin' Foundation, which he founded with wife Camila Alves to help empower high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Matthew has created a whole apparel range, which includes tees, tanks, and hats.

He partnered with Represent.com for the project, a social merchandising and marketing platform that enables talent and influencers to create and sell custom apparel.

Prices range from $20 (£15) to $30 (£23), with all proceeds going to the foundation. Items will be available for purchase until 15 August (17).

Matthew became synonymous with "alright, alright, alright” after he uttered it in Richard Linklater’s 1993 coming of age comedy, Dazed And Confused.

As for the actor’s own style, the Texan native is known for rocking both tailored and more casual looks.

During a previous chat with People magazine, the 47-year-old declared his interest in fashion, explaining: “I do like to keep (my style) somewhat simple. I like fashion. I’m interested in it. But I would say this: You see some people with fashion and they try too hard and the clothes look like an accoutrement on them. The body, the movement and the fashion don’t seem to be one.”

© Cover Media

