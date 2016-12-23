Matthew McConaughey faked an Australian accent for a year

Share

The actor wanted to try and impress the ladies.

Matthew McConaughey adopted a convincing Australian accent for a year during college in a bid to woo the ladies.

The Texas native lived for a year in New South Wales, Australia as an exchange student in 1988, before returning to the U.S. to begin his bachelor's degree in radio, television and film.

And during an appearance on America's Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (22Dec16), Matthew revealed that he continued using the Aussie twang he picked up on his travels for a whole 12 months following his return.

Asked if people were "into" his accent, Matthew replied, "Damn right... The ladies kind of were, which was why I was doing it. There's a lot of my fraternity brothers out there, going, 'You son of a b**ch, you did fake that for a year!'"

But while the 47-year-old may have perfected the Australian sound at one point, he wasn't interested in picking it back up again while voicing his cash-strapped koala character Buster Moon in new animated musical movie Sing.

"I did a lot of Australian press for this thing and I got asked a lot, 'Koalas are Australian and you lived over here for a year, why don't you do an Australian accent?' And I was like, 'No, that would have been a little too literal,'" he explained.

Meanwhile, the Academy Award winner admitted he surprisingly hasn't been offered any voiceover work until recently, when he was tapped for Sing, as well as Kubo and the Two Strings, which was released over the summer (16).

"I had been looking to do voiceover work in animated films for years, but honestly couldn't get hired," he told Time.com. "I was letting my agent know: 'Please get me on the market.'"

Being able to do children's movies became more important to him once he became a father, and his kids, Levi, eight, Vida, six, and three-year-old Livingston, all "absolutely loved" watching Sing.

"It's the story of overcoming fears and a good lesson in the middle of it, but highly entertaining for the parents," he shared.

