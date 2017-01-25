Matthew McConaughey feared family backlash for acting career

Share

The Dallas Buyers Club star was on the path to become a lawyer.

Matthew McConaughey was afraid of being disowned by his father for becoming an actor.

The Academy Award-winning Dallas Buyers Club star embarked on a Hollywood career while he was a student at the University of Texas at Austin in the early 1990s, but at the time stepping into a creative profession seemed doomed.

"I didn't go down the same path as my family," McConaughey recalled to CNN while promoting his new movie, Gold. "I was headed towards law school ... and I remember being very nervous on the night when I called (my dad) my sophomore year of college to tell him I wanted to change my course direction to go to film school. I really thought he was going to be 'Not on my dime. Like hell you will.' "

However, his dad offered a surprising response: "He paused and I remember him saying, 'Is that what you want to do?' and I said 'Yes, sir' and he paused again and he said, 'Well, don't half a** it.' And that was the end."

Although everything went well when he broke the news to his father, Matthew admits his grades suffered as he pursued his heart's calling.

"I had to wear a pager in college...and I'd go, 'If this pager goes off in the middle of class, I'm going to leave and I'm going to drive to Dallas,' is where I would drive to go audition for some commercial or ad," he shared. "I remember going to (my teachers) and saying, 'look, I'm doing something to try and get work after I get out of college, would you just give me a C if I miss too many classes? I'll be there for the major test, just give me a C.' I made a lot of C's."

