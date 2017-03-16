Matthew Perry once beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Share

Matthew Perry is "ashamed" of beating up the politician.

Matthew Perry beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they attended the same elementary school.

The former Friends actor was a couple of grades above the politician at the same elementary school, Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa, Canada. And Matthew has admitted he and his buddy bullied him once because they were jealous of his talents - despite Justin being the son of the Canadian Prime Minister at the time, Pierre Trudeau.

"My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau," he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (15Mar17), as he struggled to recall the exact reason for the beating.

"I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't so it was pure jealousy. We beat him up," he said. "I'm not bragging about this. It was terrible. I was a stupid kid."

The 47-year-old claimed he didn't want to beat up Trudeau, now 45, and joked that he was "instrumental" in inspiring him to become the Prime Minister. Matthew joked, "I think he said, 'I'm gonna rise above this and I'm going to become Prime Minister'".

Trudeau wasn't accompanied by security to the public school, despite being the son of Canada's leader, and Matthew assured Jimmy he didn't target him for that reason.

"I don't think that's the reason we beat him up. I think he was only kid in school that we could beat up," he said.

Jimmy asked if he has ever spoken to the politician about it and the actor, whose mother was press secretary to Pierre Trudeau, said he hasn't because he feels "too ashamed" about the incident.

Trudeau assumed office in November, 2015.

