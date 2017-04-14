Matthew Rhys drunkenly asked for Keri Russell's number 16 years ago

Share

Matthew Rhys wouldn't stop messaging Keri Russell after they first met at a kickball party.

Matthew Rhys first knew Keri Russell was the one for him when he drunkenly asked for her number 16 years ago.

The couple began dating while starring opposite each other on TV show The Americans, which began in 2013, and in May (16), they welcomed a son together called Sam.

But they actually met long before their programme and it was back then that Matthew, 42, first became enamored with his girlfriend.

"We actually met a very long, long time ago and I very drunkenly asked her for her number," Matthew recalled on Thursday night's (13Apr17) episode of U.S. talk show Watch What Happens Live.

"She was a young, single slip of a thing. So I sort of knew then, when I was 26. It was in a parking lot, very romantic. She asked me to open up a beer."

"After a kickball party," Keri chimed in.

Asked if the connection "rekindled" when they were making The Americans, Matthew joked it "took a while", to which the brunette beauty burst out laughing.

Keri, 41, embarrassingly admitted she didn't fully remember meeting the father of her child first time round when he reminded her after a fight training session for the show.

"(We were) all sweaty at lunch, you said, 'You know we've met before,' and I said, 'No, we haven't,' and you said, 'Yeah, we met before like 10 years ago at a kickball party," Keri told Matthew, who recalled telling her, "'I drunkenly messaged you.'"

"As soon as he said that I knew exactly (who he was) and I was like (gasp), 'Of course I know, I remember that!'" Keri grinned.

The handsome Welshman described himself as a "buffoon" who wouldn't stop calling her.

The couple are currently starring in the fifth season of The Americans. The sixth season will be its last.

© Cover Media