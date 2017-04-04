Mayte Garcia defends her decision to share intimate Prince details in memoir

Share

The dancer found it "liberating and healing" to channel her heartbreak over her baby son's death into her book.

Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia shared intimate details about her life with the late superstar in her new memoir to honor his memory and celebrate their love story.

The dancer chronicles her four-year marriage to the Purple Rain star and their close relationship after their split in The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince, in which she also delves into the heartbreaking loss of their baby son, Amiir, who was born with rare genetic disorder Pfeiffer syndrome.

Her candid autobiography has been met with mixed feelings from the singer's fans, with some claiming it violates the privacy Prince cherished.

However, Mayte insists there is nothing disparaging about the music icon in the book, which she wrote out of love for her ex, who died from a prescription drug overdose on 21 April, 2016.

"This is kind of, for me, an honor to him and what we had," she told breakfast show Good Morning America. "It's a beautiful story and... such a tragic loss and it (his death) happened so sudden (sic) that I wanted also, before a lot of other people had their story, I wanted to share something as intimate and loving."

Mayte goes on to acknowledge Prince was "a very private person" for much of his life, but maintains he was fairly open about their romance, and used it as inspiration for a number of songs, including his classic ballad The Most Beautiful Girl in the World.

She explained, "I always say this: when I was with him, it was the time he was the most public and he shared our love story, and I feel like I'm honoring that (with my memoir). It's nothing bad; it's coming from love."

And writing about her life with Prince served as a form of therapy for Mayte, especially when she revisited the trauma of their son's death, just seven days after he was born in October, 1996.

"It was really hard, but then it was also very liberating and healing and also honoring of him (Amiir), because for so many years I held it in," she said.

The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince was released on Tuesday (04Apr17).

