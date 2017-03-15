Megan Fox titillates in Frederick's of Hollywood lingerie campaign

Share

The mother-of-three is planning to unveil her own designs for the firm later this year (17).

Actress Megan Fox is titillating fans by frolicking in sexy lace bras and panties in her first promotional campaign for Frederick's of Hollywood.

The Transformers stunner was tapped as the new face and body of the lingerie company in September (16), when she also became a stakeholder and creative partner to help the business bounce back from its 2015 bankruptcy.

Marketing officials at Frederick's of Hollywood, which is now owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG), unveiled their initial advertisement starring Megan this week (begs13Mar17), and the actress happily shared the image with her Instagram followers.

In the shot, a sultry Megan lies face down in bed, playing with her hair as she shows off her curves in a lacy purple bra and matching panties, complete with a garter belt and stockings.

"My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched," she captioned the snap, before teasing fans about her own upcoming capsule line. "Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017."

Frederick's of Hollywood bosses also turned up the heat with a video teaser, which features the headline, "Frederick's gets Foxy".

In the clip, Megan flashes her breasts in a turquoise-colored bra as she pops open her satin bathrobe, rolls around on a bed, seductively licks her fingers on a couch, pops a bottle of Champagne, and dips her long legs in a pool - all while modeling a range of lingerie designs, including a red lace bodysuit and a black latex corset.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to stripping off for a promo deal. She previously joined soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo to front an Emporio Armani underwear campaign in 2010.

© Cover Media