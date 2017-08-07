Meghan Markle celebrates 36th birthday with Prince Harry in Botswana

Share

Prince Harry wants to make his holiday in Botswana with girlfriend Meghan Markle extra special.

Prince Harry has taken his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle to Botswana to celebrate her 36th birthday.

The British royal and his lady arrived in the African country on Friday (04Aug17), two weeks after the prince reportedly took a quiet trip there to work with officials at the Rhino Conservation Botswana and to make final plans for his special visit with Meghan.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Harry began plotting the getaway months ago, arranging for the couple to enjoy a safari, boat trips, bush walks, and camping under the stars.

Harry might be pulling out all of the stops for Meghan, but the Suits actress isn't the first girlfriend the royal has taken to Botswana. He previously holidayed there with long-term girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

"He doesn't want to take her to the same places that he took Chelsy. Harry is determined to show her something different," a source in Botswana told the Mail Online.

"When he goes to Botswana he can move very freely. He's never photographed, he has a lot of friends there and they protect him. He's just able to come and go as he pleases and often people don't even know he's been out there. He's got a whole life there people don't know about."

The romantic vacation comes amid heavy speculation suggesting the fifth in line to the throne may be preparing to propose before he turns 33 on 15 September (17).

Harry and Meghan, who is based in Toronto, Canada, have been enjoying a long-distance relationship since meeting in May, 2016, and went public with the romance in November (16), when royal representatives were forced to issue a statement condemning members of the press for harassing the actress following rumors of their secret courtship.

