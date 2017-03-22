Meghan Markle: 'I hate my freckles getting airbrushed'

Share

Rumors of a royal engagement announcement are heating up.

Meghan Markle hates photo editors messing with her skin tone and freckles.

The Suits star, who is dating British royal Prince Harry, is the child of a mixed-race marriage, and she admits there have been times when magazine bosses have changed her look.

"Add the freckles to the mix and it created quite the conundrum," she tells Allure magazine. “To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot."

Meghan's father is a big fan of his daughter's freckles and once told her "a face without freckles is a night without stars."

Meanwhile, the pretty actress, 35, reveals her skin color only started becoming an issue in her late teens, insisting she never had any concerns about her tone when she was a kid.

"I have the most vivid memories of being seven years old and my mom picking me up from my grandmother’s house,” she smiles. “There were the three of us, a family tree in an ombre of mocha next to the caramel complexion of my mom and light-skinned, freckled me. I remember the sense of belonging, having nothing to do with the color of my skin."

She notes that it wasn't until she went to college that she finally addressed her identity issues.

"I took an African-American studies class at Northwestern (university) where we explored colorism; it was the first time I could put a name to feeling too light in the black community, too mixed in the white community," she says. "For castings, I was labeled 'ethnically ambiguous'. Was I Latina? Sephardic (Jewish)? Exotic Caucasian?"

Markle has now become a headline grabber thanks to her romance with Harry, and chatter about an impending engagement is heating up.

On Sunday (19Mar17), the pair was reportedly treated to a private after-hours visit at London's Natural History Museum, and Meghan has been staying with her royal man at his private residence in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Harry and Meghan's next high-profile appearance will most likely be at the wedding of his sister-in-law's sibling Pippa's wedding in May (17).

