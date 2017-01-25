Meghan Markle's guest collection for Reitmans is nearly sold-out

Share

The Suits star's love affair with Prince Harry may have helped boost sales.

Actress Meghan Markle's romance with Prince Harry appears to have given her new clothing collection for Canadian retailer Reitmans a big boost - it's almost sold out.

After Kensington Palace officials issued a statement last November (16), confirming the Suits star and the British royal were an item, sales on her namesake apparel line shot up.

“It did generate an increase online but you know that’s her personal life," Monique Brosseau, vice president of Reitmans' marketing and visual presentation, respectfully informs Women's Wear Daily. "We, as a brand, respect her and her life. We are staying away from anything relating to this relationship."

As of Tuesday (24Jan17), only two items from Meghan's five-piece collection were available for purchase online, including faux leather leggings and an oversized shirt, which are currently selling for $26, thanks to a 60 percent discount.

Reitman stores are also feeling the demand for the actress' attire.

“The feedback we have had from our customers regarding our association with Meghan Markle has been very, very positive, too," Brosseau explains. "People come in and ask for the Meghan Markle collection specifically. Actually, some of them bought the whole collection. It was very well-received.”

Markle worked closely with the designers throughout the process, and she also helped develop the marketing scheme for the clothes.

“The initial idea of developing a collection came from her," Monique shares. "It was an amazing idea, so our designers, who are all based in Montreal, worked closely with her. She provided her vision and her ideas of what could be a work-to-weekend capsule collection. They worked together to bring it to life.

“She was not just there to wear the clothes and show off the clothes, she was there to give her two cents, how she felt and what she thought. It was a great collaboration at all levels... all the way to the execution of the campaign."

