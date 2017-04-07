Meghan Markle shuts down website amid Prince Harry engagement rumors

Share

The actress has turned her back on her online "passion project".

Actress Meghan Markle is closing down her personal website as her romance with Prince Harry heats up.

The American beauty, who began dating the British Royal last year (16), will no longer be writing about her life in blogs for The Tig, a site she launched in 2014.

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," the 35-year-old Suits actress announced on Friday (07Apr17) in a note published on the website. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.

"Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world'."

Meghan shared anecdotes about her life on The Tig and she also documented her travels, charity work, and love of food in posts for the website.

The inspirational lifestyle blog was launched one year after her divorce from husband Trevor Engelson was finalized in 2013 and Markle's aim for the platform was to help build fans' self-confidence.

"Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friends, you are enough," she noted in her goodbye post.

Representatives from Kensington Palace confirmed Prince Harry and Megan were an item in an official statement last November (16). Since then the couple has been traveling the world together, and rumors are rife a marriage proposal is on the way.

"They will be engaged by the end of summer," a source told Us Weekly in March (17). "(They) have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together."

