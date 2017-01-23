Meghan Markle 'took an active role in recent charity trip to India'

Posted by Cover Media on January 23, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Meghan Markle wants to help impoverished women in India with charity World Vision.

Meghan Markle took a hands-on approach to her trip to India, meticulously researching the issues affecting women herself ahead of her visit.

Meghan flew to the South Asian country earlier this month, landing in Delhi on 17 January (17) with international charity World Vision. Her mission was to help women in impoverished parts of the country, tackling problems in relation to education, hygiene, empowerment, economic development and health care reports Us Weekly.

“Meghan had been planning this (for the past eight months), compiling her own research and helping set the agenda for the trip," a source told the publication. "She didn't want to just be given notes by someone else and just show up. These are important areas of interest for Meghan and cover issues she feels extremely passionate about.

“Meghan believes that all women, in every part of the world, should have the right to human dignity.”

Philanthropist Meghan acts as a Global Ambassador for World Vision, a humanitarian aid organisation, and also spent time in the slums of Mumbai while in India with Suhani Jalota, who founded the Myna Mahila Foundation which aims to empower and employ poor women in the city.

"She was there to learn about the issues facing women and girls in these communities so she can see what it needed and how she might help,” a second source said.

The insider adds the trip was a moving one for Meghan and she’s already planning a return visit.

The 35-year-old is currently dating Britain's Prince Harry, after meeting him at a charity sporting event. The redheaded royal was in Meghan’s native Canada promoting the 2017 Invictus Games, the competition for injured servicemen and women and veterans he founded, in May (16) when they hit it off. They went public with the romance in October.

