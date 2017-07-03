Meghan Trainor posts gushing tribute to boyfriend as they celebrate one-year anniversary

Share

The 23-year-old singer has been dating Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara since last summer (16).

Meghan Trainor posted a gushing tribute to boyfriend Daryl Sabara as the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday (02Jul17).

The 23-year-old singer and former Spy Kids star Daryl both took to their social media to reflect on the last 12 months together and to praise one another for their best attributes.

Sharing a video that her brother Ryan had made for her and Daryl, Meghan wrote: "An entire year with the love of my life. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you @darylsabara for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year. Thank you for making me a better songwriter. I love you with all of my heart and shout out to the dopest brother who made me ball (sic) my eyes out when he made this video for us @ryan.trainor."

Meanwhile, Daryl shared his own video of Meghan rehearsing for her show while she had her make-up done.

"Took this video at the beginning of your tour. From the moment I met you I was mesmerized by everything you said and everything you do," read the caption on the clip. "You are the greatest person I know, and I’m so lucky to call you my best friend. I will love you forever and for always. You are my whole world. Thank you for the most amazing year. Happy Anniversary @meghan_trainor."

Meghan previously opened up about her feelings for Daryl, admitting he showed how much he loved her by learning sign language so they could communicate after the singer's vocal surgery last year.

"I really couldn't talk since December," the All About That Bass singer told U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. "It was, like, three months of vocal rest... It was tough."

"The real trooper was my boyfriend because he learned sign language for me. I would spell out words for him. He just stuck with me through it. He was great... He's better than whatever I wished for."

© Cover Media