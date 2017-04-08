Meghan Trainor's guy learned sign language so she didn't have to speak after surgery

Share

The singer has been silent since Christmas following surgery on her voice.

Meghan Trainor's actor boyfriend learned sign language so the couple could communicate after she underwent vocal surgery last year (16).

The singer has been dating grown-up child star Daryl Sabara since last summer (16) and reveals he did a really sweet thing for her when she was struck silent after her operation.

"I really couldn't talk since December," the All About That Bass singer tells talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. "It was, like, three months of vocal rest... It was tough."

But her boyfriend, Spy Kids star Sabara, was with her every step of the way, offering her his constant support.

"The real trooper was my boyfriend because he learned sign language for me," Meghan adds in the Friday (07Apr17) interview. "I would spell out words for him.

"He just stuck with me through it. He was great... He's better than whatever I wished for."

Trainor has been gushing about her boyfriend quite a lot recently, telling Cosmopolitan magazine Sabara has given her a new-found confidence.

"I never really felt sexy with guys before," she said. "No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it - every inch. He's a champion, so we're in heaven."

She also told the publication she discovered her guy is a great kisser on their first date, adding, "We went on a double date - bowling and karaoke. He kissed me at the bowling alley. I told my security to step outside 'cause I didn't want to be watched... He was the best kisser ever. I know I'm really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was."

© Cover Media