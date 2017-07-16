  • Home
Mel B’s mother's anger over daughter’s $40,000 monthly payouts to estranged husband

Stephen Belafonte and Mel B
Posted by Cover Media on July 16, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Mel B's mother is "disgusted" Stephen Belafonte persuaded a judge he needed so much money a month to survive but thankful her daughter is "alive".

Mel B’s mother has spoken out over the court order to award Stephen Belafonte $40,000 (£30,500) a month in spousal support.

As part of the bitter divorce battle between the former Spice Girl, real name Melanie Brown, and her soon-to-be ex-husband Stephen, a judge has granted Mel’s estranged husband access to a large sum of money each month, after he ruled that Stephen needed a substantial amount of money to live off.

However, Mel's mother Andrea Brown disagrees with the American judge's decision and has now publicly shared her opinion on the ruling.

“This would never happen in England disgusted with this news,” she fumed on Twitter. “Have 2 b thankful my daughter alive after 10yrs of worry.

“She's finely safe#more important than money (sic).”

America's Got Talent judge Mel has only recently been back in touch with her mother after the pair stopped talking during her nearly 10-year marriage to Stephen.

Andrea and mother-of-three Mel were reunited in May, months after the singer lost her father Martin.

Both Andrea and her youngest daughter Danielle have been vocal about her relationship with Stephen, and had often spoken to the press about their worries for Mel during her marriage.

Mel filed for divorce in March, and has since accused Stephen of emotional and physical abuse.

Related news

Mel B argues Stephen Belafonte's request for spousal support is excessive

Posted on 23/06/2017
Mel B also had her five-year restraining order against former nanny Lorraine Gilles thrown out of court on Thursday (22Jun17).

Mel B accused of blowing fortune during divorce case hearing

Posted on 01/07/2017
Mel is in the middle of a bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.

Blac Chyna steps up security after safety fears - report

Posted on 15/07/2017
Blac Chyna has allegedly hired four extra bodyguards to protect her at a planned personal appearance in an Atlanta nightclub.

