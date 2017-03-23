Mel B and Stephen Belafonte attend family therapy session - report

Share

Stephen Belafonte reportedly had a drunken meltdown at the former couple's Los Angeles restaurant.

Mel B and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte reportedly took their children to a family therapy session on Wednesday (22Mar17).

The former Spice Girls star filed papers on Monday (20Mar17) to end her nine-year marriage to Stephen, citing irreconcilable differences and revealing they had been separated since December (16).

However, they are reportedly still working together to ensure their children are doing alright throughout their breakup and reportedly attended a family therapy session with Dr. Charles Sophy, Mel's longtime psychiatrist, in the Mulholland Estates gated community in Los Angeles with their five-year-old daughter Madison, plus Angel, nine, and Phoenix, 18, from her previous relationships.

Mel and Stephen reportedly drove separately to the session while the kids arrived in a third car with their nanny, according to TMZ.com.

Less than 48 hours after she filed for divorce Stephen, who has another daughter from a previous relationship, was reportedly spotted having a drunken meltdown at the former couple's restaurant Serafina Sunset.

“Stephen turned up at 9pm and headed straight for the bar with a friend," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. “The barman was filling him up with glass after glass of neat vodka and he was swearing his head off, while in a very loud conversation.

“A lot of customers nearby looked shocked and uncomfortable but he just looked like he couldn’t care less... When someone then approached him to ask how he was, he said: ‘I’ve been f**king better!’"

According to the source, a waitress apologized for his behavior and said he had been "drowning his sorrows" for weeks since the divorce filing.

The singer, 41, is reportedly asking for joint custody and for the court to terminate any spousal support to Stephen.

This is the star's second failed marriage - she and her first husband Jimmy Gulzar split in 2000.

