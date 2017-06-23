Mel B argues Stephen Belafonte's request for spousal support is excessive

Share

Mel B also had her five-year restraining order against former nanny Lorraine Gilles thrown out of court on Thursday (22Jun17).

Mel B has argued that her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte is asking for too much money in spousal support.

The former Spice Girls star is currently in the midst of a bitter divorce battle with her producer ex, who has claimed he's struggling to get by due to his lack of income and serious credit card debts.

He initially requested $4,300 (£3,375) a month for food and groceries, but Mel has hit back at his request in new documents, obtained by TMZ.com, claiming that this amount comes to $140 (£109) per day - which is enough to feed a typical family of four for a week.

Stephen additionally asked for $2,000 (£1,569) per month for clothing, but Mel argues that he took his full wardrobe when he moved out of their marital home. When it comes to his living situation, Stephen requested $11,000 (£8,634) per month to spend on housing, but Mel insists he's living with friends, so doesn't need that money.

Stephen also asked for $750 (£588) per month to spend on a cell phone plan, but Mel calls that an "exorbitant" cost for just one phone.

Since he split from Mel, Stephen has been working at the restaurant Serafina, which he co-owns with his singer ex. And while he claims he's not bringing in any money despite working full-time at the eatery, Mel argues that he "should get a job at a different restaurant".

Meanwhile, Mel also appeared on court on Thursday (22Jun17) in relation to her restraining order against the family's former nanny Lorraine Gilles. She was initially granted the five-year order against Gilles, who Stephen reportedly had an affair with and got pregnant, in May, but the judge threw it out on Thursday - due to Gilles never being personally served.

The singer, full name Melanie Brown, filed for divorce from Belafonte in March after almost 10 years together, and subsequently accused him of domestic abuse.

