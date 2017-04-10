Mel B breaks social media silence amid messy divorce battle

Share

Mel B took to Twitter to retweet a message about Adele breaking a U.S. chart record.

Mel B took to Twitter on Monday (10Apr17) to break her social media silence amid her messy divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.

The former Spice Girls star, aka Melanie Brown, has been noticeably quiet on sites such as Twitter and Instagram for the past four weeks, and the reason for her absence became apparent when she filed for divorce from her producer spouse last month (Mar17).

On Monday, Mel made her comeback, but steered clear of referencing anything to do with her divorce or the allegations she has made about Belafonte subjecting her to domestic abuse.

Instead, she retweeted a message from Billboard, which stated that Adele has broken the record for the longest-charting album by a woman on the Billboard 200 chart in America. She made no other comment on the post, which came almost a month since her last post on 13 March (17).

Mel was recently granted a temporary restraining order against Belafonte, claiming he has taken his jealous temper out on her on numerous occasions. Her divorce filing also requested that she has full custody of their five-year-old daughter Madison, but Belafonte has insisted he is not going to let that part of the battle go without a fight.

"I’m going to have to get off the phone because family court frowns on that. It is in the hands of my lawyers. My kids are the only thing that matter to me," he told Britain's Sunday Mirror newspaper.

He also acted as stepfather to Mel's daughters Phoenix, 18, and ten-year-old Angel, while he has a 13-year-old daughter with his former partner Nicole Contreras.

Belafonte has strenuously denied the allegations made about him, with his lawyers previously telling TMZ.com: "In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies."

