Mel B claims ex attempted to stop her seeing dying father in 'last straw' move

Mel B has filed legal papers detailing years of horrific abuse she was allegedly subjected to at the hands of husband Stephen Belafonte.

Mel B has alleged Stephen Belafonte took her passport in a bid to stop her seeing her father before his death, in a move that finally pushed her to file for divorce.

The 41-year-old former Spice Girls singer split from Stephen last month (Mar17) and on Monday (03Apr17) she was granted a restraining order against her estranged spouse after detailing years of horrific abuse.

Legal papers including a signed declaration from Mel stated that the reason she hadn't launched proceedings to end her marriage before was due to fearing for her life once Stephen found out about the split. She also claims he threatened to release intimate video footage he had of the couple involved in various sexual exploits, including threesomes he allegedly forced her into.

However, documents obtained by The New York Post's gossip column Page Six detail the final straw in their relationship was when Stephen allegedly took Mel's passport in February (17) in an attempt to stop her from seeing her father before he died following a five year battle with cancer.

“I believe Respondent took my passport so as to intentionally delay my travel such that I would not see my father prior to his death," she reveals in the papers.

Despite Stephen's alleged attempts, Mel made it back in time to see her father Martin before he died, taking to her social media days later to share a moving tribute to her dad.

Other allegations the singer made about her ex include him getting their nanny pregnant, and then telling his wife he wanted her to have the baby and for the trio to "live together" before demanding the nanny get an abortion.

She also claims his domestic abuse was entirely in line with her career success, with Stephen hitting out when she was doing well at work. One such incident occurred in November 2007 when she was getting ready at home for the finale of Dancing with the Stars, when she claims, "Stephen placed both of his hands around her neck, began choking her and slammed her down onto the hardwood floors".

Stephen has so far denied all of Mel's accusations, telling TMZ.com: "I’m shocked at those allegations, and that’s what it is. It’s accusation after accusation. But we’ll have our day in court."

© Cover Media