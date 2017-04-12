Mel B granted restraining order against former nanny

Share

The singer claims her estranged husband and Lorraine Gilles have teamed up to extort her with sex tape footage and embarrassing images.

Mel B has obtained a restraining order against her former nanny.

The former Spice Girls star previously claimed her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, impregnated child minder Lorraine Gilles and urged her to get an abortion after Mel scoffed at an idea to let her and her child live with them.

The latest action in the singer-turned-TV personality's messy divorce battle comes after Mel B alleged Gilles and Belafonte are extorting her with sex tape footage and items locked away in a mysterious storage unit in the former nanny's name.

The Wannabe star's lawyers filed for a court order to gain access to the storage locker rented by Gilles, claiming it contains videos and images the nanny and Belafonte threatened to make public to humiliate Mel B. She claims the lock-up is also full of Spice Girls memorabilia and photos of her recently-deceased father.

A judge denied her request for the order on Friday (07Apr17), but a temporary restraining order she was granted against her 41-year-old estranged husband last week (beg03Apr17) prevents him from distributing the videos in any way.

Now, she has been granted a similar order against Gilles, who Mel B fired in January, 2015.

She claims her angry husband threatened to release the sex videos unless she rehired the childminder with a raise.

On Tuesday (11Apr17), a judge ordered Lorraine not to harass Mel B and to stay 100 yards away from her. Gilles has also been ordered not to remove any property from the storage locker.

Shortly after the ruling, Mel B turned up at the Public Storage lock-up, where she believes her personal stash is being kept, and when managers refused to let her in she returned with police officers.

It is not clear if she found the right unit or what was inside. She left empty handed and said nothing to the waiting paparazzi.

