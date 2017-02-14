Mel B: 'I'm so down to make Spice Girls reunion happen'

Share

Mel B has set time aside this year (17) for the much anticipated Spice Girls reunion, despite nothing being in place as yet.



Rumours first emerged last year (16) the British girl group could be reuniting to celebrate their 20th anniversary. However, after discussions with bandmates, the Spice Girls were unable to pull off the comeback.

In June, it was claimed Mel, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner were planning to stage a Spice Girls reunion tour as a three-piece, after Mel C and Victoria Beckham reportedly declined to be involved.

However, little progress has been made in putting together the reunion, and Mel was questioned about the status of plans as she appeared on Australian breakfast show Sunrise on Tuesday (14Feb17).

Speaking via satellite from New York, where she is currently starring in Broadway show Chicago, Mel explained: "I'm trying everyone, I'm trying. I'm so down to make this happen, you have no idea. It's just a case of getting everybody else on the same page."

The problems in organizing the reunion stem from each band member's incredibly busy schedule. While Mel is forging a career in musicals, Emma is a successful radio host and Geri has recently become a mother for the second time after welcoming son Monty. Victoria, meanwhile, has her fashion career while Mel C is concentrating on her solo career, having recently released her seventh solo studio album Versions Of Me.

"This has been driving me crazy for the last God knows how many years. Trying to get everyone's schedule on the same kind of situation is near impossible, Mel B added on Sunrise. "I have set aside a lot of time this year to dedicate to a Spice Girls tour, so I'm hoping we can all have our schedules collide and actually make it happen. Because last year was actually our 20th anniversary so now it is going to be our 21st anniversary this year. I just hope that we can make it work!"

The Spice Girls made a name for themselves with their debut single Wannabe, released in 1996, and went on to become one of the world's most successful girl groups.

