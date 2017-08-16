Mel B insists she's 'single' amid Beverly Hills cop dating rumors

Share

Mel B told America's Got Talent fans she's "so happy to be single right now".

Mel B reaffirmed her single status on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (15Aug17), just hours after a report emerged that she's in a relationship with a Beverly Hills cop.

The 42-year-old singer, who is currently in the midst of a bitter divorce from Stephen Belafonte, was blown away by U.S. Air Force Academy a cappella act In The Stairwell, and declared her singledom as she gushed over the 15 men dressed in military uniform.

Mel's fellow judge Howie Mandel began teasing the former Spice Girls star, telling the troupe: "I was trying to listen to you but Mel kept smacking me and she said, ‘Do they know that I am fully single?' That's what she kept saying... If you guys were a dating app she would swipe you all to the right."

Blushing, Mel pretend hit Howie, laughing: "That's what you told me!"

She then told the group it was their performance of track Some Nights that had won her over, giggling: "Your harmonies - they're just so yummy. There's 15 of you, right? You all look really good and I love that you still kept the awkward choreography - I love that! And yes… I am so happy to be single right now!"

Howie later teased Mel again when she told homeless comedian act Preacher Lawson that she "adored" him, saying: "And she's single!"

However, Preacher quickly stressed that he wasn't single, before complimenting Mel on her sheer, sparkling catsuit, telling her: "I love that Mystique outfit - I see you right there looking like an X-Men, that's great."

Mel's appearance on America's Got Talent came after gossip website TMZ.com reported that she had embarked on a fledgling relationship with a Beverly Hills policeman, who she started dating just months after splitting from producer spouse Stephen.

"They met through mutual friends. She started dating him immediately and it took only a matter of weeks before he was staying at her home five or six nights a week. She's nuts about him," a source told the website.

According to the outlet, Mel was also attracted to the policeman because he made her feel safe, following her accusations that Stephen was abusive towards her during their marriage.

Mel's rumoured romance also hit headlines due to the fact that she has a daughter with actor Eddie Murphy, who played the title character in comedy franchise Beverly Hills Cop.

