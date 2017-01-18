Mel B's children recite expletive-laden Chicago script at dinner

Mel B's children recite expletive-laden Chicago script at dinner
Melanie Brown
Posted by Cover Media on January 18, 2017 at 11:30 am
Mel B is struggling with her American accent for the show, in which she plays Roxie Hart.

Mel B's children are word perfect at reciting the expletive-laden Chicago script, after helping their mother perfect her American accent for the musical.

The 41-year-old singer is currently playing Roxie Hart in the show at the Ambassador Theatre in New York, with her run ending on 19 February (17).

Starring in the production is something Mel is thoroughly enjoying, although she admits her American accent leaves a lot to be desired.

However, her youngest children, nine-year-old Angel and five-year-old Madison, are currently with their mother in New York, and have been doing their best to help the Spice Girls star nail the U.S. accent.

When chat show host Stephen Colbert asked Mel if her girls had seen the show, she replied: "Have they seen the show? They are breathing and living the show, because I’m from England so I don’t have an American accent but my kids have helped me rehearse my lines because they have great American accents. And trying to get me to sound like them, even though the text isn’t very kid-friendly, some of it - but yeah, they know the show inside out."

Asked by Stephen what kind of lines she lets her children read, Mel admitted: "Just stuff like, ‘Screw you, you son of a b***h’, but in the context of the show. They were helping me with me Rs because my Rs are really bad because I don’t do an American accent very well… yet."

However, it's not a case of what happens at rehearsal, stays at rehearsal, as Madison has become quite a fan of one particular scene in the show.

In fact, she is so familiar with the scene that she even recites the lines at dinner - much to Mel's concern.

"There’s a scene when these six ladies are explaining how they killed their spouses, and there’s one particular scene that my five year old can just say word for word, about the guy popping the gun and he ran into her knife 10 times, and it wasn’t her fault. So yeah, she does recite that at dinner and I’m like, ‘Oh God, I hope nobody is hearing this!’ " Mel laughed.

© Cover Media

Related news

Mel B takes aim at Mariah Carey over awful New Year's Eve performance

Posted on 11/01/2017
The pop star believes Mariah should have done better when things started going wrong during her Times Square gig.

Victoria Beckham 'launches legal action over Spice Girls reunion'

Posted on 15/01/2017
The fashion designer has so far refused to take part in the planned 20th anniversary reunion.

Geri Horner celebrates baby shower with Emma Bunton

Posted on 16/01/2017
This will be Geri Horner's second child.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Some of the coolest yet sensible gadgets from CES

All photo albums

Facebook